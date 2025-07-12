Forum Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41,133.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

