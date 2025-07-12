B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AFL opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.23.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.