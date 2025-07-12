Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $573.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $576.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.