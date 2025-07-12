Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $25.14 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 3.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $19,909,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6%

ONEOK stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

