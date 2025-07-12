Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

