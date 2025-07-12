Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 751 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GE opened at $255.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $260.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.