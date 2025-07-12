Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

