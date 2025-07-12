CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lowered by Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $478.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.20 and its 200-day moving average is $410.72. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.