Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 10,062 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

