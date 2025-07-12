IFC Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,214.52.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,049.04. The company has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

