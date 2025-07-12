Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.