Lane & Associates LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $704.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

