Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

C opened at $86.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

