Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 568,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $2,389,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $230.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $237.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

