Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VB opened at $242.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

