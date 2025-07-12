Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stillwater Wealth Management Group increased its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 3,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

