American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $319.49 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.79 and a 200-day moving average of $290.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.