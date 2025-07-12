3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $100.87 and a 12-month high of $159.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.