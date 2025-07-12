Country Club Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,560,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,065,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 189,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

