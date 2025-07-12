Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

