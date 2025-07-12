Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $467.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.01. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

