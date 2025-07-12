Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.