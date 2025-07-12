Cerity Partners LLC Has $70.47 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $70,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $579.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $558.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

