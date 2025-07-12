Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. CRH comprises 0.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,624,719,000 after purchasing an additional 145,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,818,000 after buying an additional 221,038 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

