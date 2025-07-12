American Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
