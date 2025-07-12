Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $230.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $241.44. The company has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.