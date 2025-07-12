American Financial Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

