Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average of $231.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.