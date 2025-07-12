Auour Investments LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

