B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 272 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $181.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.