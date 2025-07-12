B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 364 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $192.32 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.98.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

