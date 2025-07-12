IFC Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $313.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

