Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

