Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

