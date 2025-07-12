Lane & Associates LLC Buys 184 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $626.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.77. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

