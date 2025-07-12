WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $342.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $344.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

