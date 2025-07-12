Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

