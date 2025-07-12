Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VXUS stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.