Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 33,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $118,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $96.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

