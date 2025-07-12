Country Club Bank Acquires 1,089 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Country Club Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

