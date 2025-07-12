Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 14,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 6.8% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 215.4% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.