iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

