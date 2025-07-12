Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 14,920 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Harmony Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.