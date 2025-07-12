Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.