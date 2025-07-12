Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $230.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $237.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

