Walker Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walker Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

