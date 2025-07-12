KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Cut to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,314,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

