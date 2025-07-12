Realta Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $443.33. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.