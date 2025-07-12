Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 108 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,429,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,859,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $112.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

