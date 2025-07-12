Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $135.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

